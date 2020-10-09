|
3-year-old child suffers burns after falling into Yellowstone National Park 'thermal feature'
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
A 3-year-old child suffered second-degree burns after falling into "a thermal feature" on Friday at Yellowstone National Park, officials said.
|
|
