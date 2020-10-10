Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump to hold first public events since COVID-19 diagnosis

CBS News Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
President Trump will hold some of his first public events in the coming days since being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Saturday, he's expected to speak about "law and order" during an event at the White House, and on Monday he'll hold a rally in Florida. "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date." This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published
Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless' [Video]

Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'

During a campaign stop in Nevada on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Trump for being 'reckless' since testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published
Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally [Video]

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Second Presidential Debate Officially Canceled After Trump Backs Out

 President Trump will not square off -- face-to-face, anyway -- as the second debate has been canceled, which could be a win for your eyes and ears ... if it was..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump claims he got COVID from Gold Star event. Evidence shows he likely was already sick by then.

 The president implied he caught the coronavirus during a ceremony for fallen soldiers. It's more likely he exposed the military families to the virus.
USATODAY.com

Covid: The latest on Trump's health in seven graphics

 How ill has the president been and is he better? These graphics help explain what we do and don't know.
BBC News

Trump to hold first White House event since COVID diagnosis

 President Trump is inviting guests to the White House for the first in-person event since his coronavirus diagnosis. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Margaret Brennan Margaret Brennan American journalist

Do voters trust mail-in ballots?

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan sat down with a group of Trump and Biden supporters for a look at how they intend on voting in the 2020 election.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on October 4, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret..
CBS News

COVID-19, Trump and the race to a vaccine: Voters weigh in

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discusses with voters how the president's diagnosis and COVID-19 response could impact voters in the final push to..
CBS News

Racism in America: Where the voters stand

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan walks through the issue of racism and deep divisions in the United States with our election 2020 focus group of..
CBS News

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Latinos in Florida discuss impact of coronavirus

 The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..
USATODAY.com

Climate change concerns Latinos in Florida

 The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..
USATODAY.com

Trump to resume campaigning with in-person events at White House and in Florida

 Donald Trump to host first campaign events after testing positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Biden courts Latino voters while campaigning in Nevada

 With President Trump still in the White House, Joe Biden is picking up his campaign pace, this week stumping in four states, each a crucial battleground. Ed..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump returning to campaign trial [Video]

President Trump returning to campaign trial

President Trump says he's preparing to return to the campaign trail, but questions surrounding his condition remain unanswered by the White House.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:39Published
Our Cartoon President 3x14 Hiding Joe Biden - COVID-Positive Cartoon Trump Watches the VP Debate [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x14 Hiding Joe Biden - COVID-Positive Cartoon Trump Watches the VP Debate

Our Cartoon President 3x14 Hiding Joe Biden - COVID-Positive Cartoon Trump Watches the VP Debate After exposing his entire staff to the coronavirus, an infected Cartoon Donald Trump watches the Vice..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:56Published
President Trump to hold rally in Central Florida [Video]

President Trump to hold rally in Central Florida

The Associated Press reports President Trump will to hold a rally near Orlando on Monday, his first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this

CyrilDeLaPerri2

Cyril DeLaPerriere RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Biden courts Latino voters while campaigning in Nevada https://t.co/GeRnQGLrKh 1 hour ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Biden courts Latino voters while campaigning in Nevada https://t.co/GeRnQGLrKh 1 hour ago

thenewsedgenow

The News Edge See: Joe Biden Courts Latino Voters by Playing 'Despacito' on His Phone https://t.co/jph4jNU3MD https://t.co/GT3CU5VXOp 4 days ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Watch: Joe Biden Courts Latino Voters by Playing 'Despacito' on His Phone, https://t.co/whaXqQriFz… https://t.co/hCnhmJY4xB 5 days ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Watch: Joe Biden Courts Latino Voters by Playing 'Despacito' on His Phone, https://t.co/whaXqQriFz… https://t.co/mujpj2yOQd 5 days ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Watch: Joe Biden Courts Latino Voters by Playing 'Despacito' on His Phone, https://t.co/whaXqQriFz… https://t.co/xc0TIiEdjn 5 days ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Watch: Joe Biden Courts Latino Voters by Playing 'Despacito' on His Phone, https://t.co/whaXqQriFz… https://t.co/OnZZo6jZaq 6 days ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Watch: Joe Biden Courts Latino Voters by Playing 'Despacito' on His Phone, https://t.co/whaXqQriFz… https://t.co/O9ocFjHHH9 6 days ago