|
President Trump to hold first public events since COVID-19 diagnosis
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
President Trump will hold some of his first public events in the coming days since being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Saturday, he's expected to speak about "law and order" during an event at the White House, and on Monday he'll hold a rally in Florida. "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
October 15 presidential debate canceled
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
Second Presidential Debate Officially Canceled After Trump Backs OutPresident Trump will not square off -- face-to-face, anyway -- as the second debate has been canceled, which could be a win for your eyes and ears ... if it was..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Trump claims he got COVID from Gold Star event. Evidence shows he likely was already sick by then.The president implied he caught the coronavirus during a ceremony for fallen soldiers. It's more likely he exposed the military families to the virus.
USATODAY.com
Covid: The latest on Trump's health in seven graphicsHow ill has the president been and is he better? These graphics help explain what we do and don't know.
BBC News
Trump to hold first White House event since COVID diagnosisPresident Trump is inviting guests to the White House for the first in-person event since his coronavirus diagnosis. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News
Margaret Brennan American journalist
Do voters trust mail-in ballots?"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan sat down with a group of Trump and Biden supporters for a look at how they intend on voting in the 2020 election.
CBS News
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on October 4, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret..
CBS News
COVID-19, Trump and the race to a vaccine: Voters weigh in"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discusses with voters how the president's diagnosis and COVID-19 response could impact voters in the final push to..
CBS News
Racism in America: Where the voters stand"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan walks through the issue of racism and deep divisions in the United States with our election 2020 focus group of..
CBS News
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Latinos in Florida discuss impact of coronavirusThe Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..
USATODAY.com
Climate change concerns Latinos in FloridaThe Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..
USATODAY.com
Trump to resume campaigning with in-person events at White House and in FloridaDonald Trump to host first campaign events after testing positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Biden courts Latino voters while campaigning in NevadaWith President Trump still in the White House, Joe Biden is picking up his campaign pace, this week stumping in four states, each a crucial battleground. Ed..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this