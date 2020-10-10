Global  
 

COVID-19 Stimulus Bill: Pelosi, Mnuchin Talks Resume, White House Says Its Open for Bigger Deal

HNGN Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
COVID-19 Stimulus Bill: Pelosi, Mnuchin Talks Resume, White House Says Its Open for Bigger DealDuring the 4-minute conversation between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury Secretary told to the House Speaker that United States President Donald Trump wants to reach an agreement regarding a comprehensive stimulus package.
 The Trump administration on Sunday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve legislation using leftover funds from the last pandemic stimulus package toward new economic recovery efforts as negotiations on a larger rescue bill face resistance. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed a larger coronavirus stimulus plan on Thursday afternoon.
