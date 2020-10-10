COVID-19 Stimulus Bill: Pelosi, Mnuchin Talks Resume, White House Says Its Open for Bigger Deal
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () During the 4-minute conversation between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury Secretary told to the House Speaker that United States President Donald Trump wants to reach an agreement regarding a comprehensive stimulus package.
The Trump administration on Sunday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve legislation using leftover funds from the last pandemic stimulus package toward new economic recovery efforts as negotiations on a larger rescue bill face resistance. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
US President Donald Trump appears to be running out of lifelines to save himself politically. CNN reports Trump had hoped a range of pivotal events would turn the electoral tide in his direction, but..
President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd.
Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has..