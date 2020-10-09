Global  
 

A doctor will perform a pretaped ‘medical evaluation’ of Trump on Tucker Carlson’s show tonight.

NYTimes.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The appearance will be Mr. Trump’s “first on-camera interview appearance” since disclosing his coronavirus diagnosis last week, according to a statement on the Fox News website.
Donald Trump Says He's Fine, No Apologies for COVID Conduct

 Donald Trump says he feels great and he received special treatment at Walter Reed Hospital ... as he put it -- "It's good to be President." The President was..
October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date." This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

President Trump to hold first public events since COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump will hold some of his first public events in the coming days since being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Saturday, he's expected to speak about "law..
Election Less Than a Month Away, Trump Leans on Barr and Pompeo for a Lift

 The secretary of state said he would make Hillary Clinton’s emails public, handing the president a weapon to attack his political foes as the attorney general..
Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless' [Video]

Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'

During a campaign stop in Nevada on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Trump for being 'reckless' since testing positive for COVID-19.

Tucker Carlson claims MSNBC and CNN want Donald Trump and Mike Pence to die

 TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): If you find yourself rooting for someone's...
US President will give his first on-camera interview since Covid-19 infection

 US President Donald Trump will appear on an American political talkshow - and undergo a live televised medical evaluation.Fox News has announced Trump will give..
Fauci says data on masks "speaks for itself" after "super spreader" White House event

 The top infectious diseases expert says the word "cure" can cause confusion. He did not express concern about Trump's residual cough in an interview with Fox..
Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News [Video]

Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News

President Donald Trump, still recovering from COVID-19, phoned into Fox News' 'Hannity' on Thursday night and dodged host Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had been tested for the virus in recent days.

