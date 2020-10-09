|
A doctor will perform a pretaped ‘medical evaluation’ of Trump on Tucker Carlson’s show tonight.
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The appearance will be Mr. Trump’s “first on-camera interview appearance” since disclosing his coronavirus diagnosis last week, according to a statement on the Fox News website.
