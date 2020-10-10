Global  
 

Federal Judge Blocks Texas Governor’s Move to Limit Ballot Drop-Off Sites

NYTimes.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered that counties in the state be limited to one site each.
US election 2020: Texas judge blocks postal voting restrictions

 The governor of Texas wanted to limit the number of absentee ballot drop-off points in each county.
BBC News

Judge blocks Texas governor's order limiting mail ballot drop-off sites

 Civil rights and voting rights groups sued Abbott over the order last week.
CBS News

Federal judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations

 A judge issued an order barring enforcement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's proclamation that limited counties to one mail-in ballot drop-off location
USATODAY.com

Progressive groups sue to block Texas governor's order limiting ballot drop-off locations

 Progressive groups in Texas are suing to block a last-minute order from Governor Greg Abbott that limits the number of drop-off locations for absentee ballots...
CBS News

