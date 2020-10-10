Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, Lagging in Polls, Tries to Project Strength: This Week in the 2020 Race

NYTimes.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
President Trump returned to the White House this week after his hospitalization for coronavirus. He is eager to get back on the campaign trail as his support is falling far behind Joe Biden in national polls.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada [Video]

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is using a campaign stop in economicallydecimated Nevada to hammer President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans fornot doing more to help Americans deal with the economic fallout of thecoronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Can Trump Really Speed Approval of Covid Treatments?

 Emergency-use authorizations, a formerly obscure corner of regulatory law, have become a centerpiece of the government’s response to the pandemic.
NYTimes.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Trump's been acting crazy this week ... some say it's the steroids, and some say it's just him, and Kellyanne Conway's in a holy war with daughter Claudia. So we..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump raises fears in latest coronavirus test admission

 Donald Trump has indicated he's not completely clear of coronavirus, raising concern over a massive rally he's planning.The US President has revealed he was..
New Zealand Herald

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date." This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

President Trump to hold first public events since COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump will hold some of his first public events in the coming days since being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Saturday, he's expected to speak about "law..
CBS News
Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally [Video]

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Biden courts Latino voters while campaigning in Nevada

 With President Trump still in the White House, Joe Biden is picking up his campaign pace, this week stumping in four states, each a crucial battleground. Ed..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

October 15 US Presidential debate will not happen

 The Commission on Public Debates officially canceled the town hall-style debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden scheduled for..
WorldNews
Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless' [Video]

Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'

During a campaign stop in Nevada on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Trump for being 'reckless' since testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election [Video]

Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:48Published
Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady [Video]

Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady

Recent polls reveal that Joe Biden maintains his grip on the 2020 race for president. CNN reports Biden's up 52% to 42% over President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally. Biden has a 50% to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing [Video]

No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing

Just before the Democratic National Convention in mid-August, Joe Biden led with a 51% to 42% edge over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Now, both conventions are over. And according to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

The Yugoslav Wars: Biden’s Belligerent Militarism Revisited – OpEd

The Yugoslav Wars: Biden’s Belligerent Militarism Revisited – OpEd Ironically, while three US presidents have been accused of impeaching the Constitution for relatively minor offenses, including Bill Clinton for perjury and...
Eurasia Review

Can Russia Restore Peace In The Caucasus? – OpEd

Can Russia Restore Peace In The Caucasus? – OpEd After two weeks of relentless warfare, Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to dispatch their foreign ministers to Moscow for "consultations" with the Russian...
Eurasia Review

Trump-Biden presidential debate on Oct 15 cancelled

 The second presidential debate between United States (US) President *Donald Trump* and his Democratic rival *Joe Biden* which was scheduled to take place on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald

Tweets about this