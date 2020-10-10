Global  
 

China to Demand Hong Kong Civil Servants' Allegiance in New Laws

Newsmax Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Hong Kong's Civil Service Bureau will issue a notice demanding all newly hired civil servants affirm their support for the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the city's government, Radio Television Hong Kong reported.Civil servants who joined from July 1 will be required to...
