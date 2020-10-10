China to Demand Hong Kong Civil Servants' Allegiance in New Laws
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () Hong Kong's Civil Service Bureau will issue a notice demanding all newly hired civil servants affirm their support for the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the city's government, Radio Television Hong Kong reported.Civil servants who joined from July 1 will be required to...
Hon Man Po is a freedom swimmer who fled China for Hong Kong. He arrived in 1968 after years of trying. Two years prior he swam for five hours in the dark from the mainland to Macau, where he made enough money to take an illegal boat journey to Hong Kong. He was one of hundreds of thousands who...