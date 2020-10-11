U.S. records more than 50,000 coronavirus infections for 3rd straight day Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

For the first time since August, the U.S. is reporting more than 50,000 coronavirus infections for a third straight day. More than 7.6 million Americans have been infected thus far and nearly 214,000 people nationwide have died. Lilia Luciano has the latest.


