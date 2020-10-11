|
U.S. records more than 50,000 coronavirus infections for 3rd straight day
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
For the first time since August, the U.S. is reporting more than 50,000 coronavirus infections for a third straight day. More than 7.6 million Americans have been infected thus far and nearly 214,000 people nationwide have died. Lilia Luciano has the latest.
