|
Hurricane Delta leaves 700,000 people without power
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
More than 700,000 people are without power across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta. The storm has since been downgraded but still remain dangerous. Mireya Villareal reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Texas kindergarten teacher keeps students engaged with remote puppet showsTeaching has become more difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped kindergarten teacher Lauren Kinsler of Katy, Texas, from finding new..
CBS News
Sandra Garner to 911 operator: "My husband's been shot"Listen to the Texas woman's call to 911 as an operator instructs her how to do CPR while waiting for first responders to arrive. Garner claims a masked intruder..
CBS News
Oklahoma beats Texas in four overtimes in longest Red River Shootout, 53-45Quarterback Spencer Rattler, benched in the first half, returned to throw a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth overtime to seal the win.
USATODAY.com
Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locationsAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that shuttered dozens of mail ballot drop-off sites weeks..
WorldNews
Mississippi River Major river in the United States
Louisiana State in the southern United States
How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
A bird's-eye view of Delta storm damage
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published
Delta brings flooding to Lake Charles, LouisianaThe day after Hurricane Delta blew through Louisiana, residents started the routine again: trudging through knee-deep water to flooded homes with ruined floors..
USATODAY.com
Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this