Hurricane Delta leaves 700,000 people without power

CBS News Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
More than 700,000 people are without power across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta. The storm has since been downgraded but still remain dangerous. Mireya Villareal reports.
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
News video: Mississippi Power on Hurricane Delta

Mississippi Power on Hurricane Delta

 Mississippi Power released a statement to News 25 today regarding Hurricane Delta.

How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned [Video]

How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned

A Catholic church's altar in Pearl River, Louisiana, has been ceremonially burned after church officials deemed it had been irreparably defiled and desecrated. The same church, in Pearl River, Louisiana, is also now lacking a priest. He was one of three people who took part in acts that defiled the altar. According to Newser, 37-year-old Father Travis Clark shot video of himself engaging in sexual acts with two professional dominatrices.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
A bird's-eye view of Delta storm damage [Video]

A bird's-eye view of Delta storm damage

Drone footage taken Saturday (Oct 10th) showed the damaged caused by Hurricane Delta before it weakened, as it flooded streets in southwest Louisiana, a section of the state battered weeks ago by Hurricane Laura.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Delta brings flooding to Lake Charles, Louisiana

 The day after Hurricane Delta blew through Louisiana, residents started the routine again: trudging through knee-deep water to flooded homes with ruined floors..
USATODAY.com
Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana [Video]

Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana were left without power while homes that took a beating just weeks ago from Hurricane Laura were now damaged further on Friday from Hurricane Delta. Conway G.Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published

Hurricane Delta Downgraded To Tropical Storm [Video]

Hurricane Delta Downgraded To Tropical Storm

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday night leaving thousands without power. On Saturday morning, it had been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
Delta brings tree down on Vicksburg home [Video]

Delta brings tree down on Vicksburg home

Strong winds from what's left of Hurricane Delta brought down trees in Vicksburg, blocking roads and knocking out power. A home was damaged when a tree fell on it overnight. No one was injured.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:39Published
Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

These 12 photos show the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Louisiana

 See the aftermath of Hurricane Delta — downed wires, broken windows and intense flooding — throughout Louisiana.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPReuronewsUpworthyCBS NewsWorldNews

Catholic Charities in southern US prepare for Hurricane Delta

 CNA Staff, Oct 9, 2020 / 03:19 pm (CNA).- As Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana, two southern Catholic Charities are preparing for the impact of another...
CNA Also reported by •Denver Post

CBS Evening News, October 9th, 2020

 Hurricane Delta threatens Louisiana with "life-threatening" storm surge; Baseballs bring three generations together in Alabama.
CBS News


