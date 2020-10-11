Hurricane Delta leaves 700,000 people without power

How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned



A Catholic church's altar in Pearl River, Louisiana, has been ceremonially burned after church officials deemed it had been irreparably defiled and desecrated. The same church, in Pearl River, Louisiana, is also now lacking a priest. He was one of three people who took part in acts that defiled the altar. According to Newser, 37-year-old Father Travis Clark shot video of himself engaging in sexual acts with two professional dominatrices.

