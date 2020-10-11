Global  
 

This Day in History: Oct. 11

Sunday, 11 October 2020
Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accuses Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her; Thomas rips proceedings.
