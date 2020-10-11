Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can Trump Squeeze More From His White Base in Pennsylvania and Beyond?

NYTimes.com Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
With President Trump trailing Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Pennsylvania in nearly every poll, his last refuge and perhaps best hope is to maximize the turnout of working-class white voters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Sunday Summary: Trump, COVID in Europe, Hurricane Delta

 Jane Pauley presents the headlines this morning, from President Trump’s rally on the grounds of the White House, to Europe's feared second wave of coronavirus..
CBS News

US election 2020: Taliban confirms support for Donald Trump

 United States President Donald Trump has won the support of the Taliban for his re-election bid, the Afghanistan-based militant group told CBS News.A Taliban..
New Zealand Herald

What ‘The Babylon Bee’ Thinks Is So Funny About Liberals

 The comedy site, a conservative answer to ‘The Onion,’ used to have Trump squarely in its cross hairs. But now it’s less about him and more about the..
NYTimes.com

Latino, Evangelical and Politically Homeless

 Hispanic evangelicals identify as religious first and foremost. That’s why, despite his harsh rhetoric on immigration, many back President Trump.
NYTimes.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

Judge throws out Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania poll-watching law and mail-in ballots

 The Trump campaign had challenged the battleground state's poll-watching law and how mail-in ballots are collected and counted.
USATODAY.com

Federal judge throws out Trump challenge to Pennsylvania voting

 The judge ruled that the campaign did not provide "concrete" evidence of impending voter fraud.
CBS News

Women's PGA Championship: Kim Sei-young leads by two going into final round

 South Korea's Kim Sei-young leads by two after three rounds of the Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.
BBC News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden, Herman Cain appear as flies on Mike Pence's head during 'SNL' VP debate spoof

 Saturday Night Live predictably spoofed this week's Vice Presidential debate, after mocking the first debate in the episode's season premiere.
USATODAY.com
Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state [Video]

Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state

All eyes are on Florida with just 24 days left until election night.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:41Published

Biden-Harris hay bale display in Massachusetts set on fire 24 hours after it was finished

 'It's actually hard to believe anyone who says they love this country would do this,' the owner of the farm said.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News [Video]

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:46Published
Trump’s Chief Of Staff Hosted Large Wedding During Pandemic [Video]

Trump’s Chief Of Staff Hosted Large Wedding During Pandemic

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hosted a large wedding with over 70 guests in May despite statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. 10-year yield hits a 4-month high as Street bets on Biden

U.S. 10-year yield hits a 4-month high as Street bets on Biden The U.S. 10-year debt has jumped to 0.797% this week as the Wall Street bets on the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to win the elections. ...
Invezz

News24.com | Biden says 'chicanery' at polls is the only way he could lose US election

 Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden has said "the only way" he could lose to President Donald Trump was through "chicanery".
News24

Who’s on first? Liberal Billy Crystal and conservative Bill Kristol compete to endorse Biden

 'We never agree on anything!' starts Crystal, who is joined by the other Kristol to explain they finally agree on something: electing Joe Biden
Haaretz


Tweets about this