Can Trump Squeeze More From His White Base in Pennsylvania and Beyond?
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
With President Trump trailing Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Pennsylvania in nearly every poll, his last refuge and perhaps best hope is to maximize the turnout of working-class white voters.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Sunday Summary: Trump, COVID in Europe, Hurricane Delta Jane Pauley presents the headlines this morning, from President Trump's rally on the grounds of the White House, to Europe's feared second wave of coronavirus..
CBS News
US election 2020: Taliban confirms support for Donald Trump United States President Donald Trump has won the support of the Taliban for his re-election bid, the Afghanistan-based militant group told CBS News.
New Zealand Herald
What 'The Babylon Bee' Thinks Is So Funny About Liberals The comedy site, a conservative answer to 'The Onion,' used to have Trump squarely in its cross hairs. But now it's less about him and more about the..
NYTimes.com
Latino, Evangelical and Politically Homeless Hispanic evangelicals identify as religious first and foremost. That's why, despite his harsh rhetoric on immigration, many back President Trump.
NYTimes.com
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Judge throws out Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania poll-watching law and mail-in ballots The Trump campaign had challenged the battleground state's poll-watching law and how mail-in ballots are collected and counted.
USATODAY.com
Federal judge throws out Trump challenge to Pennsylvania voting The judge ruled that the campaign did not provide "concrete" evidence of impending voter fraud.
CBS News
Women's PGA Championship: Kim Sei-young leads by two going into final round South Korea's Kim Sei-young leads by two after three rounds of the Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.
BBC News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden, Herman Cain appear as flies on Mike Pence's head during 'SNL' VP debate spoof Saturday Night Live predictably spoofed this week's Vice Presidential debate, after mocking the first debate in the episode's season premiere.
USATODAY.com
Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:41Published
Biden-Harris hay bale display in Massachusetts set on fire 24 hours after it was finished 'It's actually hard to believe anyone who says they love this country would do this,' the owner of the farm said.
USATODAY.com
