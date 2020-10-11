Today in History for October 11th

Hathras case: 'We were friends', victim's brother denied allegations made by accused



In Hathras alleged gang-rape case, victim's brother reacted over the accused letter, where they stated that the girl and they were friends and they have been wrongly dragged in the case, the family itself involved in it. "Accused wrote this theory to escape. They are spreading rumors," said victim's brother. "We just want justice and investigation to held under Supreme Court supervision", brother added. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its probe into the death of a 19-year-old dalit woman after an alleged gangraped, a Hathras administration official said on Saturday. Meanwhile, Shalabh Mathur, Director Inspector General of Police (DIG) Special Enquiry, visited victim's residence and assured security of victim's family. On the other hand, Allahabad High Court directed victim family members to present during hearing in Lucknow bench.

