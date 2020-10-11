|
Today in History for October 11th
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Congress OK's U.S. military force against Iraq; Former President Jimmy Carter wins Nobel Peace Prize; Anita Hill accuses Supreme Court pick Clarence Thomas; Second Vatican Council opens; 'SNL' premieres. (Oct. 11)
Second Vatican Council Roman Catholic ecumenical council held in Vatican City from 1962 to 1965
Clarence Thomas Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel
Anita Hill Law professor; witness in Clarence Thomas controversy
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
