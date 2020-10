You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources October Holidays Will Delay Some Unemployment Claims



The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will be closed for Mother Cabrini Day and Columbus Day. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:18 Published 5 days ago Changes for North End Columbus statue



One week before Columbus Day, officials announced that a statue of the explorer will not be returning to its prominent location in a North End park. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:54 Published 5 days ago WBZ News Update For October 6



MA COVID Cases Latest; Worcester Firefighters Quarantining; Columbus Statue Finds New Home; 7-Day Forecast Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:20 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Cuomo To Unveil Mother Cabrini Statue In Battery Park City On Columbus Day Governor Andrew Cuomo marching in the 2018 Columbus Day Parade Cuomo announced the unveiling in a video address this weekend. [ more › ]

Gothamist 2 hours ago





Tweets about this