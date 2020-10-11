|
How Could Vote-By-Mail Impact the Election? Look at Michigan
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Vote-by-mail has become one of the most contentious issues of the 2020 election. But while battles rage on social media and in the courts, a group of bipartisan Michigan election officials worry they won’t have the time or resources to ensure results on election night.
