Today in History for October 12th

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Columbus lands in Americas; USS Cole bombed in Yemen; Soviet leader Khrushchev bangs shoe at UN; Blast rips Bali nightclub; Opera's Luciano Pavarotti born; Singer John Denver dies in plane crash. (Oct. 12)
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Pershing Paths of Glory Documentary movie

Pershing Paths of Glory Documentary movie 01:46

 Pershing Paths of Glory Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This celebratory presentation of contemporary inspiration and American history combines the past glory and achievements of General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing (1860-1948) with his modern-day impact upon young Americans. Inspired...

