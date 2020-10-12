Global
Portland protesters topple Lincoln, Roosevelt statues during ‘Day of Rage’
Portland protesters topple Lincoln, Roosevelt statues during ‘Day of Rage’
Monday, 12 October 2020 (
8 hours ago
)
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Portland protesters pull down statues of Teddy Roosevelt, Lincoln
Demonstrators declared an "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage" toward Columbus Day.
CBS News
2 hours ago
Police declare riot as protesters topple statues, break windows in downtown Portland during 'Day of Rage'
A social media post announcing the event called for an end of colonialism and the abolishment of police.
Upworthy
10 hours ago
Bookmark
