You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hurricane Delta blasts Louisiana's Lake Arthur



Dramatic footage showed extreme wind and rain over Lake Arthur in Louisiana as Hurricane Delta made landfall. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published 16 hours ago Cameron, Louisiana after Hurricane Delta



Drone footage shows severe flooding around Cameron, Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Delta.Buildings are badly damaged and boats have been lifted inland by the storm surge. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:23 Published 17 hours ago Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power In Wake Of Hurricane Delta



More than 600,000 people were without power across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas on Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Delta; Mireya Villarreal reports for CBS2. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this