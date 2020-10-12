Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? 14 states celebrate, honor Native American histories and cultures

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Some groups say Columbus Day celebrates Italian American heritage. Many who celebrate Indigenous People's Day argue it glorifies genocide.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: What You Should Know About Indigenous Peoples’ Day

What You Should Know About Indigenous Peoples’ Day 01:04

 Across the country, more and more people are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day in place of Columbus Day.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indigenous Peoples' Day Indigenous Peoples' Day Day honoring Indigenous Peoples of the Americas


Columbus Day Columbus Day Holiday in the Americas

Portland protesters pull down statues of Teddy Roosevelt, Lincoln

 Demonstrators declared an "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage" toward Columbus Day.
CBS News

Indigenous peoples of the Americas Indigenous peoples of the Americas Pre-Columbian inhabitants of the Americas and their descendants


Related videos from verified sources

Mother Cabrini Statue To Be Unveiled In Battery Park [Video]

Mother Cabrini Statue To Be Unveiled In Battery Park

The unveiling of the statue comes a year after Gov. Cuomo announced the state would commission a monument to the Roman Catholic nun who was canonized in 1946.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
India's Covid tally past 71 lakh mark with 66,732 cases in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India's Covid tally past 71 lakh mark with 66,732 cases in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

As India continues to reel under the Coronavirus Pandemic, some hope as the downward trend in India's coronavirus cases continued on Sunday, when the country recorded less than 70,000 new COVID-19..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
World Mental Health Day [Video]

World Mental Health Day

Today is World Mental Health Day. It's an important day to shine the light on many health issues millions are dealing with. In honor of the day, Las Vegas city hall is shining green tonight. Green..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this

willb2lux

Vote now - Organize always RT @Tolerance_org: This Monday is #IndigenousPeoplesDay, a holiday still observed as Columbus Day in many states. On this day—and year-roun… 3 minutes ago

MillerLindsay

Lindsay Miller RT @FriendEden100: Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day?🤔 Columbus Day—Stands for the brutality of Native Americans, the stealing of the… 5 minutes ago

Shane_rowe84

Fit.Yardie RT @jilevin: Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? 14 states celebrate, honor Native American histories and cultures https://t.co/jDF50d7… 7 minutes ago

IamAdrianMoss

Adrián RT @newscentermaine: Maine is one of 14 states and the District of Columbia that now observes Native American or Indigenous Peoples' Day in… 10 minutes ago