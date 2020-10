You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TSA Screens Over 1M Passengers In Single Day For First Time Since March



TSA agents say, on Sunday, they screened over one million passengers for the first time since March. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:25 Published 13 hours ago Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them



The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year. With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 13 hours ago Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record



Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Freddie Joyner has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this