Joe Morgan, Driving Force of Big Red Machine, Dies at 77 Monday, 12 October 2020

Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine and the prototype for baseball's artificial turf era, has died. He was 77.He died at his home Sunday in Danville, California, family spokesman James Davis said in statement Monday.