Baker Mayfield Will Try To Play Through A Rib Injury Against The Steelers
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield intends to play Sunday against the Steelers. Mayfield is dealing with a rib issue suffered against the Colts this past Sunday, but it sounds like he’ll gut it out against Pittsburgh. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) According to Adam Schefter, he was asked […]
