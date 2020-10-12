Keegan-Michael Key to Star in Blumhouse, iHeartMedia Halloween Scripted Podcast Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Horror film production studio Blumhouse and iHeartMedia has recruited actor Keegan-Michael Key to join its new scripted podcast series, “Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween.”



The podcast from veteran producer and host Aaron Mahnke is a limited series that will drop new episodes on each of the 13 days leading up to Halloween — beginning Oct. 18.



Mahnke is the creator and producer of horror and supernatural thriller podcast “Lore,” which examines the dark history behind popular folklore. This new show puts listeners in a “purgatorial hotel” called Hawthorne Manor where the caretaker is voiced by none other than Key. Each episode features a different haunt and promises “a new, terrifying tale” set around or in the fictional lodging house.



*Also Read:* Lorne Michaels' Apple Musical Comedy Series Adds Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen and 7 More



“Hawthorne Manor is a unique world and we’re so thrilled to be working with iHeartMedia and Aaron Mahnke to bring this sinister tale to life,” Blumhouse Television president Jeremy Gold said in a statement. “With people staying home this Halloween, we thought listeners would appreciate getting lost in this world with us and having a taste of the spooky spirit of this holiday.”



All of the episodes of the new horror podcast will be produced in binural audio, a form of audio recording that produces deeper, more immersive sound.



“Who doesn’t love a good Halloween story?” Mahnke said in a statement. “With iHeartMedia’s unmatched distribution platform and Blumhouse’s deep roots in horror storytelling, we’ve built the perfect team to scare the socks off our listeners this Halloween.”



