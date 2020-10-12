Joe Scarborough: Republicans ‘Don’t Give a Damn’ About Endangering Others (Video) Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough declared Monday that Republican lawmakers “really don’t give a damn” about safety amid the coronavirus crisis.



“Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, Charles Grassley — Republicans all refusing to take tests because, well, they just want to steamroll ahead with things, with campaigns, with hearings and they really don’t give a damn whether they’re putting their staff, whether they’re putting fellow senators, whether they’re putting the entire institution at risk,” the former GOP congressman said during “Morning Joe.”



Co-host Mika Brzezinski added, “And themselves at risk.”



*Also Read:* Twitter Flags Trump Tweet for Spreading False Information on COVID-19



The two were discussing Trump’s statement from Sunday that he has “immunity” to COVID-19, which hospitalized him earlier this month. The White House has provided no details on the timeline of Trump’s tests, including information on when he last tested negative.



Brzezinski pointed out that a tweet from Trump claiming immunity was labeled “misleading” by Twitter. Information about immunity among those who have tested positive is unclear.



Graham, a senator from North Carolina, refused to take a COVID-19 test ahead of a debate with his Democratic challenger later this week. As a result, the format of the debate has changed. Graham and Jaime Harrison will now “take part in individual interviews” according to a blog for the forum.



Earlier this month, numerous outlets in Iowa reported Grassley, a senator from the state, would not be getting tested for COVID-19 even though a number of other Republican senators recently tested positive.



Trump will return to the presidential campaign trail later Monday, hosting a rally in Florida.



Watch Scarborough’s condemnation above, via MSNBC.



