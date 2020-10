You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore



Scott Peterson is still guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, in 2002. However, a California Supreme Court ruling says he won't be put to death because of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this