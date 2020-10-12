Global  
 

Roberta McCain, Mother of John McCain, Has Died at 108

Newsmax Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Roberta McCain, mother of the late Sen. John McCain who helped during his '08 campaign, has died at 108.
