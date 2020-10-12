Roberta McCain, Mother of John McCain, Has Died at 108

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cindy McCain Formally Endorses Joe Biden



Cindy McCain, widow of late Arizona Senator John McCain, announced her endorsement of Joe Biden on Tuesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president



Cindy Mccain, the widow of late senator John McCain, is endorsing Joe Biden for president. In a tweet, she said her husband always put the country first, and Biden is the only candidate who stands up.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 3 weeks ago Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden



Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this