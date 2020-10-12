Global  
 

John McCain's mother, Roberta McCain, dies at 108

CBS News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
"Honey, I've had a dream life, and it was all luck," Roberta McCain said in a 2008 interview with Vogue.
 Roberta McCain, the straight-talking, sometimes brutally honest mother of the late Sen. John McCain, died on Monday. She was 108 years old. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1912, Roberta McCain was an oil heiress. She married Admiral John S. McCain, Jr. CNN reports the McCain matriarch frequently...

