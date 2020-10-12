Global  
 

Trump and Biden fight for senior voters in Florida and other battleground states

CBS News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
New Trump campaign ads are targeting voters 65 and older in key battleground states, including Florida. It comes as the president holds his first rally in 12 days in Sanford, Florida Monday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with the latest on what voters in Florida are saying.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Florida still stands as a big prize in presidential race

Florida still stands as a big prize in presidential race 01:41

 Campaign visits to Florida this week by President Trump and former Vice President Biden are indications that the "Sunshine state" is still a big prize to winning the White House.

