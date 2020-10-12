|
Trump and Biden fight for senior voters in Florida and other battleground states
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
New Trump campaign ads are targeting voters 65 and older in key battleground states, including Florida. It comes as the president holds his first rally in 12 days in Sanford, Florida Monday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with the latest on what voters in Florida are saying.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Immigrant family faces uncertain future in the U.S. one year after leaving detention centerIt's been a year since Angelina Estrada and her 2-year-old son left a detention facility in the Southern border after fleeing Venezuela. Now living in Florida,..
CBS News
US election 2020: Trump back on campaign trail in FloridaPresident Trump is holding a campaign rally less than two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.
BBC News
Trump returns to campaign trail following coronavirus infectionPresident Trump is returning to the campaign trail after his physician said the president tested negative for COVID-19. A maskless Mr. Trump was seen departing..
CBS News
Full Circle: Everything you need to know about Amendment 3 and the choice to change Florida’s elections
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 05:26Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
How the 2020 election is a "test for democracy"Disputed claims about mail-in ballots, online disinformation, and comments from President Trump raising doubts about the election are just a few examples..
CBS News
President Trump Doctors Say He's Tested Negative for COVID-19, Flies to FL RallyPresident Trump is on his way to address thousands of his supporters in the flesh and without a mask ... only a few hours after his doctors announced he's tested..
TMZ.com
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett beginOn Monday, confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. Republicans tried to preemptively shut down any..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden making a push in battleground statesWith less than a month to go before the election, Joe Biden is making a push in states he never expected to win. The former vice president is virtually tied with..
CBS News
CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in IowaThe latest CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Trump by 6 points in Michigan and Nevada, while the race is..
CBS News
Trump heads to Sanford, Florida for first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis; Biden calls trip 'reckless'Trump's Florida rally, which will be followed this week by events in Pennsylvania and Iowa, takes place amid continuing questions about his health.
USATODAY.com
Race for the White House: Biden makes big push in Ohio, once a long shot for himJoe Biden campaigned today in Ohio, attempting to expand the battleground map and keep United States President Donald Trump on the defensive in a state thought..
New Zealand Herald
Sanford, Florida City in Florida, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this