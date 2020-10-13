Global  
 

California woman missing for nearly a week in Utah's Zion National Park

CBS News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Authorities are continuing their search for a California woman who disappeared in Utah's Zion National Park last week. CBS Los Angeles' Kristine Lazar reports.
 Authorities continued the search Monday for a Woodland Hills woman who disappeared in Utah’s Zion National Park last week.

