Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial over sick participant

CBS News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The New Jersey-based pharmaceuticals giant is the latest to halt a major coronavirus vaccine trial over a single unexplained illness.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson U.S. multinational medical devices, pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods manufacturer

EJ Espresso: J&J halts Covid drug trial; Bollywood takes on news channels [Video]

EJ Espresso: J&J halts Covid drug trial; Bollywood takes on news channels

Johnson & Johnson halts Covid drug trial as volunteer falls ill. Punjab to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from Oct 15. Delhi is breathing its most polluted air since Feb. And Bollywood takes on news channels. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:14Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Second vaccine trial paused over 'unexplained illness'

 A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant's "unexplained..
New Zealand Herald
आखिर कब मिलेगी अच्छी खबर? Johnson & Johnson ने रोका कोरोना व [Video]

आखिर कब मिलेगी अच्छी खबर? Johnson & Johnson ने रोका कोरोना व

दुनियाभर में कोविड-19 महामारी के कहर के बीच कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन बनाने की कवायद जारी है। इस बीच झटका देने वाली खबर है कि जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन ने अपनी कोरोना वैक्सीन के ट्रायल पर रोक लगा दी है। ट्रायल में हिस्सा ले रहे एक शख्स में किसी तरह की बीमारी होने के बाद जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन ने फिलहाल अपनी कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोक दिया है। न्यू जर्सी कंपनी न्यू ब्रंसविक के एक प्रवक्ता जेक सरजेंट ने हेल्थ केयर न्यूज मुहैया कराने वाली एजेंसी STAT की रिपोर्ट को सही बताया और कहा कि जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन की कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन पर जारी ट्रायल को रोक दिया गया है।

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India records spike of 55,342 new cases, COVID-19 recoveries surpass 62 lakh [Video]

India records spike of 55,342 new cases, COVID-19 recoveries surpass 62 lakh

As per Health Ministry, India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on October 09, active cases fell below 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a downward slope. As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 13 reported single-day spike of 55,342 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 706 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,09,856. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 71,75,881 which include 8,38,729 active infections. More than 62 lakh people have recovered from the virus. 10,73,014 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday (October 12). Total 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested in the country up to October 12.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

In New Jersey's most segregated county, racism and coronavirus made a 'vicious circle'

 Housing segregation made New Jersey ripe for the pandemic's spread. In this six-part series, USA TODAY investigates how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
 
USATODAY.com

'Class Action Park': Deadly history of American theme park revealed

 Snake-infested waters, an enclosed loop slide and a ferocious wave pool – this theme park in the US was responsible for the death of six people in the space of..
New Zealand Herald

Chris Christie Released From Hospital a Week After COVID Diagnosis

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is out of the hospital, after spending a solid week in there after suffering COVID symptoms. As you know, Christie..
TMZ.com

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie released from hospital a week after testing positive for COVID-19

 The former New Jersey governor was released from Morristown Medical Center one week after testing positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Johnson &ohnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial [Video]

Johnson &ohnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

This is the second Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial to be paused.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published
Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon [Video]

Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards. Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Vaccine trial in San Diego focusing on communities hit hardest by virus [Video]

Vaccine trial in San Diego focusing on communities hit hardest by virus

UC San Diego is working with Johnson & Johnson on a COVID-19 vaccine trial in San Diego.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Certain Pre-Existing Conditions May Double, Triple Mortality Risk For COVID-19

Certain Pre-Existing Conditions May Double, Triple Mortality Risk For COVID-19 A large, international study of COVID-19 patients confirmed that cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic kidney...
Eurasia Review

Pandemic-Related Stress Leads To Less Employee Engagement

Pandemic-Related Stress Leads To Less Employee Engagement As COVID-19 cases surged this spring, the pandemic led some people more than others to ponder their own mortality. A new study in China and the United States...
Eurasia Review

COVID-19: Both Mumbai and Maharashtra see a drop in cases

COVID-19: Both Mumbai and Maharashtra see a drop in cases With a drop in numbers, the state recorded around 7,000 fresh cases on Monday along with 165 COVID-related deaths. In Mumbai, the daily count dropped below the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this