Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial over sick participant

India records spike of 55,342 new cases, COVID-19 recoveries surpass 62 lakh



As per Health Ministry, India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on October 09, active cases fell below 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a downward slope. As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 13 reported single-day spike of 55,342 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 706 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,09,856. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 71,75,881 which include 8,38,729 active infections. More than 62 lakh people have recovered from the virus. 10,73,014 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday (October 12). Total 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested in the country up to October 12.

