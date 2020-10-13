Global  
 

Did 'Puppet' Kamala Harris Use a Teleprompter Slamming Amy Barrett?

HNGN Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Did 'Puppet' Kamala Harris Use a Teleprompter Slamming Amy Barrett?Kamala Harris criticized Amy Barrett while reading a teleprompter like her running mate. Netizen called her a puppet online scouring her as most find her unpopular.
News video: Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing 02:22

 Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings should have been postponed due to the recent spate of coronavirus...

Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

San Jose State political science professor and political strategist Donna Crane, who has worked on several Supreme Court nominations, talks to KPIX 5's Elizabeth Cook following the first day of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published
Supreme Court: Sens. Feinstein, Harris To Play Important Roles In Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: Sens. Feinstein, Harris To Play Important Roles In Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris will be taking center stage at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Andria Borba reports. (10/12/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:37Published
GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing [Video]

GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:47Published

HNGNcom

HNGN Did 'Puppet' Kamala Harris Use a Teleprompter Slamming Amy Barrett? https://t.co/pORBr8h9Gs https://t.co/aRLGdv5HV5 30 minutes ago

UnTamedInSD

❌Deborah-UnTamed❌ 🇺🇸 When you have no idea,No new ideas,no thoughts of your own & Something to hide. Swamp Controlled Teleprompter Puppe… https://t.co/IEFuNmikqr 14 hours ago

EllyMar97449954

Elly Martinez @Quantum things 2025 DM me RT @EllyMar97449954: Obama's regime bureaucracies puppet Plagiarists playbook is the teleprompter & tyrannical authority by Black Kamala Ha… 5 days ago

EllyMar97449954

Elly Martinez @Quantum things 2025 DM me Obama's regime bureaucracies puppet Plagiarists playbook is the teleprompter & tyrannical authority by Black Kamala… https://t.co/0i6AZoZmlP 5 days ago