Michelle Obama, LeBron James Team to Help Boost Early Voting

Newsmax Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to sponsor events in major U.S. cities starting next week to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov....
