Michelle Obama, LeBron James Team to Help Boost Early Voting
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to sponsor events in major U.S. cities starting next week to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov....
LeBron James won another NBA championship and Finals MVP, his fourth of each, with his third different team, and in year 17. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and afterwards, LeBron asked for some respect.