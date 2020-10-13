New survey suggests lower COVID-19 risk for students, staff in classroom
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () A new survey says the numbers of students and staff getting infected with the coronavirus in the classroom are low. Strict safety measures could make all the difference. Adriana Diaz reports.
Popular video meet and conferencing app, Zoom, released an external authentication feature Single Sign-On (SSO) that can benefit schools using Zoom for remote and hybrid classrooms. According to Mashable, SSO, released earlier this week, is a new feature that allows users to log in one under one set...
The average teacher is spending an additional eight-hour workday each week just preparing to teach, according to new research.The survey of 1,000 elementary school teachers revealed, if that continues..
The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Japan Today •MENAFN.com •SBS •Mid-Day •The Age
NEW DELHI — India has registered 55,342 new coronavirus cases, its lowest single-day tally since mid-August.
The Health Ministry raised India’s confirmed... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser