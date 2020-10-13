Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New survey suggests lower COVID-19 risk for students, staff in classroom

CBS News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
A new survey says the numbers of students and staff getting infected with the coronavirus in the classroom are low. Strict safety measures could make all the difference. Adriana Diaz reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Zoom rolls out 'SSO feature' to make online classrooms safer

Zoom rolls out 'SSO feature' to make online classrooms safer 01:12

 Popular video meet and conferencing app, Zoom, released an external authentication feature Single Sign-On (SSO) that can benefit schools using Zoom for remote and hybrid classrooms. According to Mashable, SSO, released earlier this week, is a new feature that allows users to log in one under one set...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Adriana Diaz (journalist) American model and journalist

Public health officials sound alarm over surge in new coronavirus cases

 Cases are on the rise in 39 states and only three are seeing fewer cases. Average daily deaths are also rising in ten states compared to two weeks ago. The..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Teachers spend this many additional hours prepping for their classes a week [Video]

Teachers spend this many additional hours prepping for their classes a week

The average teacher is spending an additional eight-hour workday each week just preparing to teach, according to new research.The survey of 1,000 elementary school teachers revealed, if that continues..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
High schoolers think they should learn more about political and social issues in school [Video]

High schoolers think they should learn more about political and social issues in school

Over half of American parents believe schools should give students a day off for civic activity like attending a political rally or protesting for a cause, according to new research.The study asked..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Trump Admin Insisted CDC Alter Data To Downplay COVID-19's Risk To Children [Video]

Trump Admin Insisted CDC Alter Data To Downplay COVID-19's Risk To Children

A former public affairs official of the US Department of Health and Human Services pressured the CDC to alter a report on the risk of COVID-19 to children. Specifically, the editorial staff was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK – OpEd

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK – OpEd The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.  Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Japan TodayMENAFN.comSBSMid-DayThe Age

The Latest: India sees its fewest new cases since mid-August

 NEW DELHI — India has registered 55,342 new coronavirus cases, its lowest single-day tally since mid-August. The Health Ministry raised India’s confirmed...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser

Everything you can and can't do under new three-tier lockdown rules

Everything you can and can't do under new three-tier lockdown rules Prime Minister Boris Johson's new coronavirus rules for England come into force this week
Wales Online


Tweets about this