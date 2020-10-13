Global  
 

“Morning Joe” Host Furious Trump Held Rally After COVID Diagnosis: ‘He Never Thinks About Anybody But Himself’

The Wrap Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
On Tuesday, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough railed against President Donald Trump’s in-person Florida campaign rally, furious the president took risks with other people’s lives after his COVID-19 hospitalization.

The “Morning Joe” host said Trump’s decision to campaign in-person Monday night violated everything from American custom to religious teaching because leaders, in his mind, should put their wants and needs behind other people’s.

“Here you have Donald Trump saying, ‘As president, you have to take risks.’ Here’s the problem: Donald Trump’s not taking a risk with his life. You look at all the people in the crowds and there’s not one of them that would get the type of medical treatment that he got. If they got sick and their oxygen level went low, they wouldn’t be rushed out to a helicopter and flown to one of the best medical facilities in the world and have a presidential suite where doctors are giving them a treatment that literally nobody else on the planet has ever gotten for this virus,” he fumed, referencing Trump’s own special medical treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

*Also Read:* Fauci Says Trump Campaign Should Take Down 'Completely Out of Context' Ad

Rally-goers who might get sick, Scarborough said, would instead be nervous about their families and jobs.

“Donald Trump doesn’t think about that because he never thinks about anybody but himself so no, a president doesn’t have to take risks with other people’s lives for his own political gain and if they do then they are unworthy of your vote, they are unworthy of the presidency, they are unworthy of anybody’s respect,” he concluded.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
Trump Holds Rally In Florida

Trump Holds Rally In Florida

 The president went back out on the campaign trail not long after his doctors gave him a clean bill of health. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

