Barrett declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Under questioning by Senator Dianne Feinstein on the second day of her confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to say whether the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. "I can't pre-commit or say I'm going in with some agenda, because I'm not," Barrett said. "What I will commit is that I will obey all the rules of stare decisis." Watch her remarks.
