Barrett declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Under questioning by Senator Dianne Feinstein on the second day of her confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court , Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to say whether the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. "I can't pre-commit or say I'm going in with some agenda, because I'm not," Barrett said. "What I will commit is that I will obey all the rules of stare decisis."


