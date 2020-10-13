|
Long lines on first day of Texas early voting
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
On the first day of early voting in Texas, hundreds of Houstonians came out to cast their ballots. For several voters who had joined the growing line, a wait didn't at all dampen their enthusiasm for participating in this election. (Oct. 13)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Oprah Makes Cold Calls to Prospective Texas Voters with Beto O'RourkeOprah Winfrey is on the grind this week, urging the people of Texas to get out and vote -- and her first grassroots outreach effort is something you gotta see to..
TMZ.com
3 million voters registered after 2016 — Dems now hope to flip TexasAbout 1 in every 5 voters in Texas in 2020 were not registered in 2016.
CBS News
Appeals court allows Texas governor to close multiple ballot drop-off sitesIn a ruling issued late Monday, a federal appeals court upheld Gov. Greg Abbott's order that limited counties to one mail-in ballot drop-off location.
USATODAY.com
'No hesitations': As COVID-19 lingers in Texas, fans relish return to ballpark for NLCS between Dodgers and BravesFans were allowed to attend Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers-Braves game for the first time this season.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this