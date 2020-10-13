Global  
 

Trump Campaign Suggests Omarosa Manigault Newman Pay for $1 Million in Ad Spending

Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Trump Campaign Suggests Omarosa Manigault Newman Pay for $1 Million in Ad SpendingThe suggestion emerged in an arbitration case over the critical comments Ms. Manigault Newman, a former White House aide, made about President Trump in her 2018 book “Unhinged.’’
Trump campaign wants Omarosa to pay for nearly $1 million ad campaign: report

 President Trump’s campaign wants former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman to pay almost $1 million for an ad campaign as a “corrective” remedy for..
Inside the Trump Campaign’s Strategy to Make Voting a Tooth-and-Nail Fight

 The campaign’s focus on Election Day operations has intensified, with aggressive plans for poll monitoring and other tactics that Democrats say are efforts at..
Trump Campaign Sues NJ Over Mail-in Voting Plans [Video]

Trump Campaign Sues NJ Over Mail-in Voting Plans

Trump Campaign Sues NJ Over Mail-in Voting Plans

US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Donald Trump, Joe Biden to hold competing town halls Thursday instead of a debate

 After a canceled debate, Trump will meet with voters at an NBC town hall in Miami while Biden does the same at an ABC event in Philadelphia.
2020 election live updates: Trump and Biden to hold dueling town halls; Barrett to face third day of questions

 NBC News announced it will host a town hall with Trump in Miami on Thursday. Biden had already scheduled an ABC News town hall from Philadelphia.
Eye Opener: Amy Coney Barrett faces questions in day two of confirmation hearing

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett answered questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee in day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Also, the Supreme Court is..
NBC Says Trump Will Hold Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Competing Against Biden

 The candidates were set to debate on Thursday night until President Trump bowed out. Now they will take part in dueling town-hall-style meetings, with Joe Biden..
Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb

Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb Hospitalizations, virus spread and deaths continued at high levels Tuesday in Iowa on the eve of a campaign rally by President Donald Trump where Gov. Kim...
WorldNews

Twitter suspends fake accounts posing as Black Trump supporters

 Twitter has disabled several accounts posing as Black supporters of US President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign for breaking its rules against...
