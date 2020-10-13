|
Trump Campaign Suggests Omarosa Manigault Newman Pay for $1 Million in Ad Spending
The suggestion emerged in an arbitration case over the critical comments Ms. Manigault Newman, a former White House aide, made about President Trump in her 2018 book “Unhinged.’’
