Don Salmon @kzshabazz It was Joe Biden Warren drugs policies that killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville Kentucky. The same racis… https://t.co/VunNYMACpH 2 days ago james fisher Someone should not be keeping his job. Fox News: Breonna Taylor: Kentucky AG using position to stop jurors from re… https://t.co/BM5hlvqhWU 4 days ago Kincaid @theestallion TY for continuing to speak up & using your platform in such an inspiration way! TY also for continuin… https://t.co/OtJuIT6rP0 5 days ago Klaatu Breonna Taylor: Kentucky AG using position to stop jurors from responding to 'misleading remarks,' motion says , mo… https://t.co/ZzA7GEuvn6 5 days ago USA News Breonna Taylor: Kentucky AG using position to stop jurors from responding to 'misleading remarks,' motion says: A l… https://t.co/VatIBFzQlz 5 days ago MyHeadlinez Breonna Taylor: Kentucky AG using position to stop jurors from responding to `misleading remarks,` motion says… https://t.co/zk7wfVsOMn 5 days ago MJC (PARLER) gelicmonkey RT @Chris_1791: Breonna Taylor: Kentucky AG using position to stop jurors from responding to 'misleading remarks,' motion says https://t.co… 5 days ago Chris 🇺🇸 Breonna Taylor: Kentucky AG using position to stop jurors from responding to 'misleading remarks,' motion says… https://t.co/YRVR2WSL0N 5 days ago