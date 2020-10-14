Global  
 

California elections officials order Republicans to remove illegal ballot drop boxes

CBS News Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
California's Secretary of State issued a cease-and-desist order, telling the state's GOP to remove illegal ballot drop boxes by Thursday. But, the party isn't backing down, citing the state's "ballot harvesting" law. CBS News campaign reporter Musadiq Bidar joined Elain Quijano to discuss.
No unofficial ballot boxes in Shasta County, but voters still concerned about voter fraud [Video]

No unofficial ballot boxes in Shasta County, but voters still concerned about voter fraud

The GOP is standing behind its move to place unofficial ballot collection boxes across several California counties, even as the state calls these illegal.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Orange County DA Says Ballots Dropped In Unofficial Boxes Will Be Counted [Video]

Orange County DA Says Ballots Dropped In Unofficial Boxes Will Be Counted

The investigation into unofficial ballot boxes placed throughout Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties continued Tuesday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:36Published
State sees unofficial ballot boxes [Video]

State sees unofficial ballot boxes

State sees unofficial ballot boxes

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:47Published

