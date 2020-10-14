|
California elections officials order Republicans to remove illegal ballot drop boxes
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
California's Secretary of State issued a cease-and-desist order, telling the state's GOP to remove illegal ballot drop boxes by Thursday. But, the party isn't backing down, citing the state's "ballot harvesting" law. CBS News campaign reporter Musadiq Bidar joined Elain Quijano to discuss.
