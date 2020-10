You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 has cost Ohio tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs



U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia made a visit to Northeast Ohio Monday, touring Fredon in Mentor. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources 2020 election updates – Biden: I prayed for Trump's recovery; Labor secretary's wife tests positive Just one more debate, a Supreme Court confirmation fight and millions of votes to go before we know who will be in the White House come Jan. 20.

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this