NY Post: Biden's Son Introduced Him to Ukraine Energy Official Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, introduced him to a senior official from a Ukrainian energy firm that became the focus of controversy over the dismissal of a prosecutor who was investigating the company, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing an email it said... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this