Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anchorage mayor resigns after TV anchorwoman's threats

CBS News Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Ethan Berkowitz admitted he had an inappropriate relationship with Maria Athens, the anchor at a station in Anchorage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ethan Berkowitz Ethan Berkowitz American lawyer and politician

Anchorage Mayor Admits to ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship With TV Anchor

 Mayor Ethan Berkowitz apologized for engaging in a “consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship” with a local news anchor after she posted a photo on..
NYTimes.com

Mayor admits to relationship with TV reporter who was arrested

 Mayor Ethan Berkowitz's apology comes three days after TV anchor Maria Athens made online allegations against the married official.
CBS News

Anchorage, Alaska Anchorage, Alaska Consolidated city-borough in Alaska, United States

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Anchorage mayor resigns amid sexting scandal with local reporter

 The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska resigned Tuesday night after admitting to an “inappropriate messaging relationship” with a local...
Upworthy Also reported by •NYTimes.comWashington Post

Unhappy With Lack Of Enforcement On Masks, Gov. Cuomo Upends Mayor De Blasio’s Plan For COVID-19 Hot Spots

 It may be Cuomo's biggest slap-down of de Blasio in their often tense relationship, an assessment that the mayor's plans for dealing with a surging infection...
CBS 2

'It's a volatile period': Inner West Council's turmoil over CEO's shock exit

 Former Infrastructure Australia head Michael Deegan is negotiating his departure from the council amid talk of a strained relationship with the mayor.
The Age


Tweets about this