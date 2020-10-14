|
Anchorage mayor resigns after TV anchorwoman's threats
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Ethan Berkowitz admitted he had an inappropriate relationship with Maria Athens, the anchor at a station in Anchorage.
