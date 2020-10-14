Anchorage mayor resigns after TV anchorwoman's threats

The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska resigned Tuesday night after admitting to an “inappropriate messaging relationship” with a local...

Unhappy With Lack Of Enforcement On Masks, Gov. Cuomo Upends Mayor De Blasio’s Plan For COVID-19 Hot Spots It may be Cuomo's biggest slap-down of de Blasio in their often tense relationship, an assessment that the mayor's plans for dealing with a surging infection...

CBS 2 1 week ago



