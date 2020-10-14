Global  
 

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker: ‘I’m A Million Percent Sure’ Police Didn’t Identify Themselves

CBS 2 Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
In an exclusive broadcast interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shares the details of the night she was fatally shot by police in her own home.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview With Gayle King

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview With Gayle King 00:37

 In an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend is talking about the night in March that Taylor was killed by police in her home in Louisville.

