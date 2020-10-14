Trump seeks support from seniors and suburban women voters

'Please like me', Donald Trump urges suburban women



US President Donald Trump has used a rally in Pennsylvania to urge suburbanwomen to vote for him. In his second rally since contracting the coronavirus,Mr Trump spoke for more than an hour to a crowd of thousands packed in tightlyand mostly without masks. Touting his elimination of a federal rule that wouldhave brought more low-income housing to the suburbs, he also zeroed in ongroups whose support he has struggled to retain, including female votersturned off by his rhetoric. “So I ask you to do me a favour. Suburban women:Will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighbourhood, OK?”Mr Trump said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970