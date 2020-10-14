|
Trump seeks support from seniors and suburban women voters
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
President Trump held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Tuesday night and made appeals to seniors and suburban women voters. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is also making appeals to seniors. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN to talk about the latest.
