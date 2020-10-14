Global  
 

Trump seeks support from seniors and suburban women voters

CBS News Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
President Trump held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Tuesday night and made appeals to seniors and suburban women voters. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is also making appeals to seniors. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN to talk about the latest.
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: President Trump Pleads With Suburban Women: 'Will you please like me?'

President Trump Pleads With Suburban Women: 'Will you please like me?' 01:07

 President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania claiming he would keep their communities safe.

