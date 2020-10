You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LabCorp Covid-19 Test Gets Fast-Track FDA Emergency Approval



LabCorp has received emergency authorization approval from the Food and Drug Administration to roll out a new rapid Covid-19 test. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:27 Published 2 weeks ago A cheaper, faster COVID-19 test



A method for fast, cheap, yet accurate testing for COVID-19 infection has been developed by a team of researchers. The method simplifies and frees the testing from expensive reaction steps, enabling.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago Max Minute: At Home Covid-19 Test Must Be Widely Available, Affordable, Fast



In the battle against COVID-19, some companies are getting closer to true at-home coronavirus testing. It's what experts say is a critical weapon against the pandemic. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:55 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this