Probe recommends King County deputy be fired after 'All Lives Splatter' post
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () SEATTLE -- An internal probe at the King County Sheriff's Office is recommending that a veteran deputy be fired after he was linked to a social media post many call offensive. In July, a meme was posted on Detective Mike Brown's Facebook page showing a vehicle running over people with the caption "All Lives Splatter" and said, "keep your (expletive) off the road." It was posted shortly after a horrific scene in July when two protesters on I-5 were run over by a driver. Protester Summer Taylor died from those injuries and a second was seriously injured.