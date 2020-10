Health Headlines - 10-12-20



In today's health headlines we talk about how new COVID-19 cases are surging worldwide and officials are working to try and come up with new ideas for handling a second wave of the virus. Also, the.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:59 Published 1 day ago

India's COVID-19 recovery rate highest among all countries: Harsh Vardhan



While speaking to media in the national capital on October 13, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on updates of COVID-19 data in India. Vardhan said, "For the past 14 days, our number of active.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 1 day ago