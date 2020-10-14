Global  
 

Donald Trump, Joe Biden to hold competing town halls Thursday instead of a debate

Delawareonline Wednesday, 14 October 2020
After a canceled debate, Trump will meet with voters at an NBC town hall in Miami while Biden does the same at an ABC event in Philadelphia.
 
