Donald Trump, Joe Biden to hold competing town halls Thursday instead of a debate
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
After a canceled debate, Trump will meet with voters at an NBC town hall in Miami while Biden does the same at an ABC event in Philadelphia.
