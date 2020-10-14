Paging Oscar? Glenn Close, Amy Adams Act Up an Appalachian Storm in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Trailer (Video) Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Amy Adams and an unrecognizable Glenn Close act up a storm as a dysfunctional Appalachian family in the first full trailer for Ron Howard’s awards-contender “Hillbilly Elegy.”



The drama, based on J.D. Vance’s best-selling memoir, will land in select theaters and on Netflix on November 24 and is already generating awards talk.



The film follows J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, who is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget.



*Also Read:* Ron Howard to Direct Biopic on Master Chinese Pianist Lang Lang



J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother, Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.



The cast also includes Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos.



Howard produced along with Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder. Diana Pokorny, Julie Oh, William M. Connor and J.D. Vance served as executive producers.



Watch the trailer here.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Impact Creative Systems, the Content Accelerator by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Is Now a Majority BIPOC Business | Exclusive



Ron Howard Reflects on Wilford Brimley's Famous Fishing Scene in 'Cocoon' (Video)



'Rebuilding Paradise' Director Ron Howard About Why He's Spoken Up About Climate Change (Exclusive Video) Amy Adams and an unrecognizable Glenn Close act up a storm as a dysfunctional Appalachian family in the first full trailer for Ron Howard’s awards-contender “Hillbilly Elegy.”The drama, based on J.D. Vance’s best-selling memoir, will land in select theaters and on Netflix on November 24 and is already generating awards talk.The film follows J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, who is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget.*Also Read:* Ron Howard to Direct Biopic on Master Chinese Pianist Lang LangJ.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother, Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.The cast also includes Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos.Howard produced along with Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder. Diana Pokorny, Julie Oh, William M. Connor and J.D. Vance served as executive producers.Watch the trailer here.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Impact Creative Systems, the Content Accelerator by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Is Now a Majority BIPOC Business | ExclusiveRon Howard Reflects on Wilford Brimley's Famous Fishing Scene in 'Cocoon' (Video)'Rebuilding Paradise' Director Ron Howard About Why He's Spoken Up About Climate Change (Exclusive Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: FanReviews - Published 3 hours ago Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:17 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama movie Hillbilly Elegy, directed by Ron Howard. It stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett and Freida Pinto. Hillbilly Elegy Release Date: November 24, 2020 on Netflix After you watch Hillbilly Elegy let us know your review.... You Might Like

Tweets about this

