Animated Musical ‘Toto’ About the Dog From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in the Works at Warner Animation Group Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Warner Animation Group is developing an animated musical based on the Michael Morpurgo children’s book “Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



“Aladdin” screenwriter John August wrote the script based on the HarperCollins book, which is described as an uplifting take on “The Wizard of Oz” that centers on Dorothy’s pet dog, Toto.



Alex Timbers, a veteran Broadway director who co-created and executive produced “Mozart in the Jungle,” is set to direct. Additionally, Derek Frey will produce, and Jared Stern is executive producing.



*Also Read:* 16 Scene-Stealing Animals in Movies, From 'The Wizard of Oz' to 'Captain Marvel' (Photos)



Along with “Aladdin,” August’s credits include “Big Fish,” “Dark Shadows,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and the first two “Charlie’s Angels” movies for Sony. August also wrote and directed fantasy film “The Nines,” which starred Ryan Reynolds. August is repped by Verve and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.



Timbers’ credits include directing and executive producing “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” and “Ben Platt Live From Radio City Musical Hall.” Timbers is repped by WME and Anonymous Content. His Broadway directing credits include “The Pee-Wee Herman Show” and the musicals “Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Rocky” and “Moulin Rouge!”



On the animation front, earlier this year, Warner Animation Group pivoted “Scoob!” from a theatrical release to digital ownership and premium video-on-demand, making it the second film initially planned for theatrical release to jump straight to home release thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.



Deadline first reported the news.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Wizard of Oz': 10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About the Classic (Photos)



Jerry Maren, Last Surviving Munchkin in 'The Wizard of Oz,' Dies at 98



Judy Garland Was Sexually Harassed by Munchkins on Set of 'Wizard of Oz,' Ex-Husband Claims Warner Animation Group is developing an animated musical based on the Michael Morpurgo children’s book “Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.“Aladdin” screenwriter John August wrote the script based on the HarperCollins book, which is described as an uplifting take on “The Wizard of Oz” that centers on Dorothy’s pet dog, Toto.Alex Timbers, a veteran Broadway director who co-created and executive produced “Mozart in the Jungle,” is set to direct. Additionally, Derek Frey will produce, and Jared Stern is executive producing.*Also Read:* 16 Scene-Stealing Animals in Movies, From 'The Wizard of Oz' to 'Captain Marvel' (Photos)Along with “Aladdin,” August’s credits include “Big Fish,” “Dark Shadows,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and the first two “Charlie’s Angels” movies for Sony. August also wrote and directed fantasy film “The Nines,” which starred Ryan Reynolds. August is repped by Verve and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.Timbers’ credits include directing and executive producing “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” and “Ben Platt Live From Radio City Musical Hall.” Timbers is repped by WME and Anonymous Content. His Broadway directing credits include “The Pee-Wee Herman Show” and the musicals “Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Rocky” and “Moulin Rouge!”On the animation front, earlier this year, Warner Animation Group pivoted “Scoob!” from a theatrical release to digital ownership and premium video-on-demand, making it the second film initially planned for theatrical release to jump straight to home release thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.Deadline first reported the news.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Wizard of Oz': 10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About the Classic (Photos)Jerry Maren, Last Surviving Munchkin in 'The Wizard of Oz,' Dies at 98Judy Garland Was Sexually Harassed by Munchkins on Set of 'Wizard of Oz,' Ex-Husband Claims 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Jack James Tres RT @TheAVClub: Warner Bros. is making an animated Toto musical (about the dog, not the band) https://t.co/xr6LQBl3WT 3 days ago Frankenstein Fox Animated Musical ‘Toto’ About the Dog From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in the Works at Warner Animation Group https://t.co/PmCVyWNJBI 3 days ago The A.V. Club Warner Bros. is making an animated Toto musical (about the dog, not the band) https://t.co/xr6LQBl3WT 3 days ago

