Central Park: Amy Cooper 'made second racist call' against birdwatcher

BBC News Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Prosecutors say the calls by Amy Cooper, a white woman, were designed to intimidate a birdwatcher.
News video: Amy Cooper makes false 911 call on birdwatcher

Amy Cooper makes false 911 call on birdwatcher 00:30

 Prosecutors say the white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a videotaped dispute with a black man in New York's Central Park in May made a second, previously unreported call. In the second call, prosecutors say Amy Cooper falsely claimed birdwatcher Christian...

